Cheer team includes students with developmental challenges

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (WPVI) --A high school senior in New Castle County, Delaware has started the state's first unified cheer team.
The athletes are a mix of Middletown High School students with and without cognitive or developmental challenges.
Senior Cheer Captain Tori Hibbard launched the official 12-member squad to break down stereotypes and promote inclusion.
The team cheers at unified flag football games, where they perform exciting stunts and routines.
