Society

Chester County, Pa. family brings the 80s to life for Christmas

By Jessica Gonzalez
CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Chester County family created a hilarious and detailed tribute to their youth in the form of Christmas cards.

Jeff DePascale is a photography buff who wanted to do something different for the family card this year, and absolutely nailed it.


On the left is the original J. C. Penney Christmas catalog from 1984. On the right, the exact replica taken over the course of four weekends, starring his kids.



But they didn't stop at the cover.

No, their card this year is 12 pages, 55 photos, all perfect recreations of that 36-year-old catalog, featuring the DePascale family.


Mom Victoria, and kids, Tom, Ben, John and Audrey.


Dad, Jeff, said he wanted to pay tribute to the ornate and involved cards his grandparents used to send back in the 1950s, recalling the joy they got creating them, and their friends got receiving them.

Also, starring in the card this year?

Those real vintage clothes, toys and gadgets, each of which Jeff kept over the years.

So, obviously a great card, but even better was the spirit behind it.

Jeff tells us he told his kids this year that if they retain anything from him as their Dad, it's to "remember that being creative is a great thing, self-expression is important, whether serious or funny. But if you are going to be funny, commitment to the bit."

Mission Accomplished.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychester countychristmasfamilyfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, high winds for Christmas Eve night
Republicans block $2K stimulus checks despite Trump demand
SEPTA bus driver nearly hit by stray bullet
Jaworski: Expect Wentz, Hurts with Eagles in 2021
3 kittens in backpack rescued from recycling plant's conveyor belt
Can Hurts be franchise QB? Jaws' Cowboys-Eagles prediction
LIVE NORAD Santa Tracker - See where he is now!
Show More
Community outraged after mural of beloved LGBTQ activist painted over
Christmas Eve homicide: 20-year-old man shot and killed in Overbrook
'Mom's worth it': US holiday travel surges despite outbreak
Rowan Medicine opens vaccine clinic with med students volunteers
Lancaster County family business has become a holiday destination
More TOP STORIES News