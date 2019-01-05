SOCIETY

Chester woman celebrates 105th birthday

Chester woman celebrates 105th birthday. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on January 5, 2018.

There was a surprise celebration for one special lady in Delaware County.

Annabelle Wright is ringing in her 105th birthday.

Saturday at Saint Peter's UAME Church in Chester, a surprise party was held to celebrate her wonderful life.

Annabelle was born in Virginia on January 6, 1914, when Woodrow Wilson was president.

Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland and City Council members were there to present Annabelle with a proclamation.

Annabelle tells Action News working with children and at her church helped keep her young.

Related Topics:
societypennsylvania newsbirthday
