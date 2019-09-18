Chick-fil-A employee saves man's life in parking lot

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A South Bay Chick-fil-A employee is being hailed as a hero for springing into action during a life-or-death situation that was unfolding outside of the restaurant.Tauya Nenguke, who manages the restaurant at Eastlake Terraces in Chula Vista, went above and beyond last week when a man went into cardiac arrest in the restaurant's parking lot.The 22-year-old said he was working at the drive-thru at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 when he noticed someone unconscious next to a car in their parking lot.The man was with a group of friends that were trying to perform CPR on him.Nenguke, who wants to go to nursing school, had taken some pre-nursing classes, so he ran over to help."(The man) wasn't breathing or anything, his eyes were rolled back behind his head, I know this guy was out. I didn't know how long I just started chest compression immediately," he said.Nenguke performed CPR and then taught the man's friend how to do chest compressions so that the other could take over when the other person needed a break every few minutes. Together they took turns giving the man chest compressions until emergency crews arrived.Nenguke said he later found out from a co-worker that paramedics said he helped save the man's life."There wasn't any hesitation on my part. I knew that was the place where God placed me at that time," he said. "This was honestly a really big calling to be in health care because it was like instinct took over."