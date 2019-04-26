Chick-Fil-A makes Sunday food delivery to boy with brain tumor

Joey Agee shared video and photos of his son Danny receiving Chick-Fil-A this past Sunday, prior to undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor. The special delivery was arranged by a nurse, Jenny Pearce, and featured the store's manager and the Chick-Fil-A cow mascot.
The store is normally closed on Sundays due to its company's values to observe a day of rest. The chain, which has a location at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of Super Bowl 53, famously remained closed during this year's big game.
Danny underwent surgery to remove a benign tumor on April 22. His father updated his condition via Facebook, saying Danny was "looking good".