A Florida man celebrated his 100th birthday by doing something he does every week - eating at the same Chick-fil-A near Tampa.Stephen Bellissimo is such a regular that the restaurant staff threw him a surprise birthday party.And now he's got another excuse to eat more chicken: the restaurant is offering him free Chick-fil-A for life!Bellissimo says now that he's getting Chick-fil-A for free, he will be there every day!