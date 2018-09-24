U.S. & WORLD

Chick-fil-A surprises man for his 100th birthday with free food for life

Chcik-fil-A throws 100th birthday party. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on September 24, 2018.

A Florida man celebrated his 100th birthday by doing something he does every week - eating at the same Chick-fil-A near Tampa.

Stephen Bellissimo is such a regular that the restaurant staff threw him a surprise birthday party.

And now he's got another excuse to eat more chicken: the restaurant is offering him free Chick-fil-A for life!

Bellissimo says now that he's getting Chick-fil-A for free, he will be there every day!

