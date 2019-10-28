Society

Child bride Halloween costume pulled from shelves after backlash

A bride Halloween costume for young girls was pulled from the shelves at Kmart after people petitioned and called it "beyond inappropriate."

The costume is a wedding dress and a veil.



Kmart officially stopped selling it after a change.org petition accused the company of promoting and normalizing forced child marriage.

"Each year, 12 million children, girls as young as 6-years-old - the same size as this costume- are sold or married off by their family without their consent," a woman in Australia wrote.

Kmart issued an apology and said they never intended to cause offense.

Some people are saying it's Halloween and it's just a costume.

