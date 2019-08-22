Society

Lehigh Valley youth uses birthday money to buy tent for homeless man

Birthdays are a big deal for most children.

They look forward to the presents and the money they might receive on their special day.

Landen Cougle used his birthday money to buy a tent for a stranger. He also donated his time to help put it together.

"He's a veteran, and helped us all out, then he lives here, that doesn't feel right for me, but things happen," Landen said.

Landen enlisted the help of his mom who volunteers with a non-profit that helps the homeless.

His act of kindness might even be paid forward.

The man who received the tent said when he gets on his feet he is going to help someone in need as well.
