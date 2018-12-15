U.S. & WORLD

Childhood home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. sold to the National Park Service

Childhood home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. sold to the National Park Service. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on December 15, 2018.

The childhood home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has a new owner -- the National Park Service.

The home had been in the King family since 1909, until this weeks sale.

Located in Atlanta, the birthplace of Dr. King attracts thousands of visitors every year.

The park service will now be in charge of preserving this piece of American history.

The park service would not say what they paid for the home, however, it is rumored to be close to $19 million.

