The childhood home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has a new owner -- the National Park Service.
The home had been in the King family since 1909, until this weeks sale.
Located in Atlanta, the birthplace of Dr. King attracts thousands of visitors every year.
The park service will now be in charge of preserving this piece of American history.
The park service would not say what they paid for the home, however, it is rumored to be close to $19 million.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Childhood home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. sold to the National Park Service
U.S. & WORLD
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
More Society
Top Stories