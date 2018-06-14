SOCIETY

Children's Hospital patients get ready for CHOP Prom

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on June 14, 2018. (WPVI)

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) --
The hospital typically isn't the place where you find a lot of happiness but Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is going all out to make Thursday a joyous occasion.

CHOP is hosting its annual prom event and young patients got to visit the dress and tuxedo shop to pick a dressy outfit for the big night.

There is also a salon where kids battling various illnesses get pampered with hair appointments and full makeup services.

The special night is made possible by the Joshua Kahan Fund in honor of Joshua who passed away from cancer.

The Prom gives patients and their families one night where their sole concern is to smile and have fun.

"The kids, the parents love it. I mean, they literally forget that they're in the hospital," said Jeff Kahan, president of the Joshua Kahan Fund. "So, by forgetting they're in the hospital, they're kids again, and that's what it's all about. We're Children's Hospital, we want them to be kids."

The kids and their parents will walk the red carpet as part of their big prom.

