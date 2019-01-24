U.S. & WORLD

Chinese companies giving single women 'dating leave'

EMBED </>More Videos

Chinese companies giving single women 'dating leave'. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 24, 2019.

Single women over the age of 30 are getting a break in China -- quite literally.

That is, if they're interested in finding love and happen to work for two specific companies.

The companies, which are both tied to the country's tourism industry, are offering female employees an additional eight days off work this year, so they can find love.

The so-called 'dating leave' is intended to inspire unmarried women to take focus on themselves, rather than their careers.

China's marriage rate has fallen every year since 2013, leaving roughly 200 million single adults in the country.

No word if the companies will pick up the bill for the dates.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worlddatingchina
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
CVS announces 'Beauty Mark' campaign, will warn shoppers of edited images
Senate rejects rival Dem, GOP plans for reopening government
Ohio fertility center facing new lawsuits after tank malfunction destroys embryos
Family kicked off flight when passengers complain about body odor
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
CVS announces 'Beauty Mark' campaign, will warn shoppers of edited images
Ohio fertility center facing new lawsuits after tank malfunction destroys embryos
New cruise line will offer adults-only cruises
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect in Salem gunfire, standoff charged with attempted murder
1 injured in suspected road rage shooting on Route 309
Center City's 1st medical marijuana dispensary opens
AccuWeather: Wind chills are back!
Senate rejects rival Dem, GOP plans for reopening government
Italy ordered to pay Amanda Knox $20,000 in damages
Search for armed suspect in Wawa robbery in Bryn Mawr
Family kicked off flight when passengers complain about body odor
Show More
Superintendent accused of lying to get help for sick student
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours
New tax impacting Jersey Shore rentals
Casey Hathaway: 911 call released in disappearance of 3-year-old
Marvel superheroes exhibit set for Franklin Institute
More News