Chinese companies giving single women 'dating leave'

Single women over the age of 30 are getting a break in China -- quite literally.That is, if they're interested in finding love and happen to work for two specific companies.The companies, which are both tied to the country's tourism industry, are offering female employees an additional eight days off work this year, so they can find love.The so-called 'dating leave' is intended to inspire unmarried women to take focus on themselves, rather than their careers.China's marriage rate has fallen every year since 2013, leaving roughly 200 million single adults in the country.No word if the companies will pick up the bill for the dates.