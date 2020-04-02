Coronavirus

Chosen 300 Ministries gets $20,000 grant amid COVID-19 outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A generous donation will go to help a lot of people who need it the most during this coronavirus crisis.

On Wednesday night we told you how Chosen 300 Ministries was helping those facing food insecurity.

After seeing that story here on Action News, the Redman Foundation decided to give Chosen 300 a $20,000 grant.

RELATED: Chosen 300 Ministries bracing to help more families impacted by coronavirus
EMBED More News Videos

Chosen 300 Ministries helping residents impacted by COVID-19 as reported by Christie Ileto during Action News at 11 on March 31, 2020.



Ministry leaders say that grant is needed now more than ever.

Chosen 300 Ministries Executive Director Brian Jenkins says with widespread job losses in the area, volunteers are seeing people in line for meals that they've never seen before.

To learn how you can help, CLICK HERE
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiacoronaviruscommunitydonations
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Celebrities, politicians, other public figures with COVID-19
Expert says subculture still think COVID-19 is hoax
Health reporter Ali Gorman answers key questions on coronavirus
Family celebrates grandma's 100th birthday during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus turns Philadelphia into ghost town
Expert says subculture still think COVID-19 is hoax
Limited online liquor sales resumes in Pennsylvania
All of Pa. under stay at home order as COVID-19 cases top 5,800
COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia jump to 1,675
Fauci weighs in on how long social distancing will be necessary
NJ COVID-19 totals: 22,000 positive cases, 355 deaths
Show More
Trump resists national shutdown, leaving it up to states
Del. gov. further restricts public gatherings; death toll at 11
How to get help with rent, unemployment and financial services
Kevin Hart donates meals to Philly families
Send message of hope to kids whose 'wishes' are on hold
More TOP STORIES News