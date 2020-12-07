Christmas tree sales soar as people look for holiday cheer

WYNNEWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For the folks picking out their Christmas trees on a cold but clear Sunday, it's an easy way to elevate their holiday mood in a difficult year."I like when the tree is in the house, it makes it feel more festive," said 15-year-old Maggie Iannone.For the Iannone family, they had to make two stops to find a tree."Last year we went to Produce Junction. We just came from there and they have no trees left and aren't expecting any until Thursday. So we're shopping around and I think we found the perfect tree," said Rob Iannone of Narberth.At Trev's Trees in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania the staff says this season has been busy."Six tree lots now and this one's been insanely busy. I guess we've sold more trees this early than we ever have," said Matthew Brody of Trev's Trees.Across the country, tree sales are booming with so many people spending more time at home. People are also thinking of new ways to keep their holiday traditions alive in a pandemic."My dad's going to read to the grandchildren, "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" over Zoom, instead of having everybody gathered around him," said Beth Ann Herman of Wynnewood.Some are decorating to compensate for the unknown."I'm decorating like crazy, preparing for Christmas. I haven't done much Christmas shopping but definitely decorating and getting things ready," said Francie Rogers of Haverford. We found her picking out more wreaths in Ardmore.She says shopping is difficult when her family is scattered, and travel plans are uncertain."We have four sons, two in Philadelphia, one in Tel Aviv and one in LA and we're just not sure how many are going to be able to be with us this year," said Rogers.While some prefer to shop for gifts in person, they're finding that online shopping is just more practical this year."I'm not as eager to go to the mall or anything. It's a little harder to make the time to do it," said Haleigh Scott of Roxborough.The National Retail Federation expects Americans to spend just as much on gifts this holiday season compared to last year. Online shopping is expected to increase between 20-30%.