Massachusetts church catches fire hours before firefighter's wedding

Church catches fire hours before firefighter's wedding.

WAREHAM, Mass. --
A fire at an historic church in Massachusetts hit close to home for one firefighter.

St. Patrick's Church in Wareham went up in flames early Saturday morning.

Firefighter Conrad Fernandes didn't just have his station calling him, his fiance DaLiza was also calling.

The church that was on fire was supposed to host the couple's wedding just hours later.

"First thing he said to me, 'It doesn't matter. We're getting married tomorrow. We'll find anywhere. It doesn't matter where. You'll be Mrs. Fernandes tomorrow.'"

Fernandes and his groomsmen called area Catholic churches and were able to move the wedding to a church in Dartmouth.

