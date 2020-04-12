Cinnaminson, New Jersey neighbors take Easter dinner to driveway

CINNAMINSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Some neighbors in Cinnaminson, New Jersey had the idea to bring Easter outside to the driveway so neighbors could see more friendly faces than the ones they've been staring at for weeks inside.Dinner on the driveway got underway for neighbors on the 100 block of Acadia Drive."Happy , happy we've been so cloistered, this is what we did to make the best," said Peggy Oliver.Her, neighbor, Bonnie Brooks, agreed saying, "It was so depressing and boring for the past week and I said if it's nice, who wants to sit outside take your tables outside and have dinner outside and just social distancing wave and have a good time and toast."Brooks added that the kids just thought of this as a new tradition and didn't even notice the social distancing among neighbors or the Easter Bunny, for that matter, who drove by on a fire truck.Brooks said one of the youngest on the block wants to do it again next year."He said it's the best Easter he ever had," Brooks said.