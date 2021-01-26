Society

City ending partnership with Philly Fighting COVID

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced it is no longer working with Philly Fighting COVID to provide testing or vaccines.

The health department cites Philly Fighting COVID's change in corporate status as the reason for the end in partnership.

"We have recently been made aware of a change in PFC's corporate status that took place without our knowledge, from nonprofit to for-profit. As part of this change, PFC updated its data privacy policy in a way that could allow the organization to sell data collected through PFC's pre-registration site," said Jame Garrow, a spokesperson for the health department.

Garrow called the changes troubling.

"The City has not been notified of any of these data having been sold. But for PFC to have made these changes without discussion with the City is extremely troubling. As a result of these concerns, along with PFC's unexpected stoppage of testing operations, the Health Department has decided to stop providing vaccine to PFC," added Garrow.

The health department is currently developing plans to shift future vaccine allocations to other providers.

It is also scheduling new clinics to ensure that people who were vaccinated at PFC's clinics at the Convention Center can get their second dose.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiabusinesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battle blaze at apartment, brewery in Kennett Square
AccuWeather: Light snow/sleet/rain on the way
New details revealed after family found dead in Chester Co.
House sends Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
Vaccine frustrations are mounting in Pa.
6-year-old boy missing from Montco found; 2 men in custody
Should you wear two masks? We asked a doctor
Show More
Biden admin looking to 'speed up' Harriet Tubman on $20 bill
New Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni arrives in Philadelphia
2nd vaccine shots postponed for some first responders
Philly biz feeds children, opens up pop-up grocery store during pandemic
N.J. vaccine hotline flooded with calls on first day
More TOP STORIES News