City ending partnership with Philly Fighting COVID

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced it is no longer working with Philly Fighting COVID to provide testing or vaccines.
The health department cites Philly Fighting COVID's change in corporate status as the reason for the end in partnership.
"We have recently been made aware of a change in PFC's corporate status that took place without our knowledge, from nonprofit to for-profit. As part of this change, PFC updated its data privacy policy in a way that could allow the organization to sell data collected through PFC's pre-registration site," said Jame Garrow, a spokesperson for the health department.
Garrow called the changes troubling.
"The City has not been notified of any of these data having been sold. But for PFC to have made these changes without discussion with the City is extremely troubling. As a result of these concerns, along with PFC's unexpected stoppage of testing operations, the Health Department has decided to stop providing vaccine to PFC," added Garrow.
The health department is currently developing plans to shift future vaccine allocations to other providers.
It is also scheduling new clinics to ensure that people who were vaccinated at PFC's clinics at the Convention Center can get their second dose.
