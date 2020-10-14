City of Philadelphia, Parkway encampment leaders reach agreement

Within five days of the resolution of the camp and establishment of the Land Trust, the city will enter into an agreement to provide site control and access, on a temporary basis, to up to 10 properties to the Land Trust.



Within six months of the resolution of the camp, the city will enter into agreements to transfer up to an additional 40 city-owned properties identified by the Land Trust.



Of those 40, 25 will be transferred to the City within 45 days by PHA, using properties from closed Rental Assistance Demonstrations (RAD) transactions.



The remaining 15 properties will be city-owned properties identified by the Land Trust and which the city agrees are suitable for transfer to the Land Trust.



PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia announced an agreement with leaders of encampment on the Ben Franklin Parkway on Tuesday evening.The agreement means that residents of the encampment will leave by the end of the week, according to a news release from Mayor Jim Kenney's office.The camp on the Parkway has been the source of controversy for several months, with a resolution proving elusive until now.Camp leaders have said they're protesting to bring awareness to the city's homelessness problem and are demanding safe housing.The city reached a deal with a similar encampment on Ridge Avenue last week, and it was promptly dismantled.The Philadelphia Housing Authority, city officials and encampment leaders have reached an agreement resolution involving the encampment known as "James Talib Dean Camp," located along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.Residents of the camp will voluntarily vacate the encampment site by the end of this week. Under terms of the agreement, City officials and PHA will transfer a total of 50 properties to a land trust established by the encampment residents.The transfer of the properties will be accomplished in four phases detailed in the agreement:"As with last week's resolution of the Ridge Avenue camp, this agreement is the result of a lot of hard work by all of those involved, and I thank everyone for their efforts. This took a long time, but an amicable resolution was always my goal, and I'm pleased that this has been achieved. I also want to thank the camp leaders and residents for elevating Philadelphia's affordable housing crisis in the public eye. We have an agreement, but the larger issues remain -- particularly amid a global pandemic -- and we all need to rededicate ourselves to finding bold solutions.