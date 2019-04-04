Philadelphia rolls out municipal identification cards

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Beginning Thursday residents of Philadelphia can apply for a municipal photo ID card.
The city plans to issue the cards for people who don't have other forms of identification, such as driver's licenses.
The cards cost between $5 and $10 or are free to those over 65.
They can be used as an ID within the city and to access city buildings.
Identification cards can be obtained at City Hall.
