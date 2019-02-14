SOCIETY

City seeks $64.5 million to reconstruct Wildwood Boardwalk

Wildwood seeks $64.5M to rebuild boardwalk. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 14, 2019.

WILDWOOD, N.J. --
City officials have approved asking the state of New Jersey for $64.5 million in funding to reconstruct the Wildwood Boardwalk.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that the plan includes rebuilding the nearly 100-year-old boardwalk with a concrete understructure and hardwood decking. It also lists upgrading infrastructure including fiber optics, sewer and water piping.

The plan argues that revenue from state tourism taxes largely comes from the Boardwalk. Mayor Ernie Troiano says he hopes the funding is approved because "there is no way I can tax the people."

State Sen. Bob Andrzejczak, whose district includes Wildwood, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

If approved, construction on the project could begin in the fall.

The city says it will continue to search for funding from other sources.
