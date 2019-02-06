SOCIETY

Classmates shave heads to support friend

Classmates shave heads to support friend. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 6, 2019.

A group of third-graders came together to make their classmate feel a little better about losing his hair.

Eight-year-old Luke Nelson of Edmond, Oklahoma was recently diagnosed with alopecia, which causes hair loss.

His mom said he began to hide under a hat.

So 14 of his classmates from Oklahoma Christian School gathered at the hair dresser to get their heads shaved in solidarity.

Luke's mother shared images of the class getting their hair cut, with the words: "This is what friends are for."

