Community Life Improvement Program helps beautify abandoned homes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new initiative in Philadelphia is helping to beautify abandoned buildings, with just a can a paint and some stencils.

Workers, with the Community Life Improvement Program, or CLIP, paint doorknobs, mail slots, and window frames on boarded up properties.

So far CLIP has painted more than 300 homes.

Organizers said they have a list of about a thousand more they want to do.

They said the next step in the plan is to hire more people, to clean up some of the vacant lots as well.
