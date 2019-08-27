Society

'All for you': Arkansas college football team shaves heads for cancer-fighting coach

BATESVILLE, Arkansas -- A college football team in Arkansas shaved their heads to stand in solidarity with their cancer-fighting coach.

"It's all for you, coach," a player says in a video that shows Lyon College football team revealing their surprise to offensive coordinator Kris Sweet.

Coach Sweet, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, is moved to tears as he hugs each player.

Freshman football player Fletcher Clay captured the video in Batesville on August 26.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarkansasfootballcollegecancercollege football
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive inferno engulfs Philadelphia church
Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze at condominium in Mount Laurel
Meek Mill pleads guilty to misdemeanor, ending criminal case
DeSean Jackson reportedly suffers broken finger
Man steals poor box from Holmesburg church: Video
Body of Pemberton man found, acquaintance charged with murder
Suspects wanted for stealing $30,000 in electronics from Germantown school
Show More
AccuWeather: Humid, cloudy, unsettled Wednesday
Build your own droid at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Philadelphia man is the world champion of public speaking
MetroPCS employee fatally shoots would-be robber in Philly
Parking restrictions begin ahead of Made in America
More TOP STORIES News