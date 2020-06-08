protest

College students take peaceful protest to Philadelphia suburbs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- College students, many from historically black colleges and universities, took their message of justice, equality and reform to the Pennsylvania suburbs.

The large group of peaceful protesters were escorted by Philadelphia police as they gathered on Monument Road.

Organizers tell Action News rather than taking their group into the heart of Philadelphia, where demonstrations have been ongoing for days, they chose to begin their march in Montgomery County.



"We decided to go in a predominately white neighborhood so we can get their attention, so they can see that black lives do matter, and stop preaching to choir, preaching straight to them," said one protester.

These young people say they simply hope that they are heard and respected as this movement progresses.
