SOCIETY

Colorado mom busts a move while stuck in 5-hour traffic jam

EMBED </>More Videos

Colorado mom busts a move while stuck in 5-hour traffic jam. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on February 10, 2019.

People stuck in traffic react a number of different ways, but one Colorado woman took the moment to dance her worries away.

A 20-car pile up had Wendy Gossett and her family stuck for five hours.

When the Backstreet Boys came on the radio Wendy just had to cut loose.

Her daughter captured video while her son tried to hide his embarrassment.

The video has since gone viral.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviral video
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Fishtown home to be demolished after unexpectedly sinking a foot
Cecil B. Moore remembered for helping usher in new era of integration and inclusion
Prince Philip gives up his drivers license following crash
Something new or used for the bride-to-be in Pennsauken
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather: 2 rounds of wintry weather on the way
Fishtown home to be demolished after unexpectedly sinking a foot
Police car vandalized in Camden
8 displaced following house fire in Burlington County
Mother charged with murder of missing toddler in Bridgeton
Man shot multiple times in Atlantic City
Suspects sought for armed robbery of Lawncrest 7-Eleven
Driver loses control, crashes into gas line in Manayunk
Show More
Bieber Transportation Group in Pa. shuts down without warning
8 injured after van becomes wedged under tractor trailer in Horsham
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in Willow Grove
4 people displaced after apartment fire in Upper Darby
Testing day held for future police officers in Cherry Hill
More News