Colorado mom busts a move while stuck in 5-hour traffic jam

People stuck in traffic react a number of different ways, but one Colorado woman took the moment to dance her worries away.
A 20-car pile up had Wendy Gossett and her family stuck for five hours.
When the Backstreet Boys came on the radio Wendy just had to cut loose.
Her daughter captured video while her son tried to hide his embarrassment.
The video has since gone viral.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
societyviral video
societyviral video