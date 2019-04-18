Society

Colorado teacher placed on leave after allegedly plotting to make 'blacklist' of male students

Students at a Colorado high school staged a walkout after a teacher apparently plotted to make a so-called "blacklist" of male students.

Cell phone video shows Amelia Bornert as she appeared to be talking to a student who secretly filmed her.

She talked about making a "blacklist of sorts" using Google Docs.

"There would be like a master administrator, no one would know who the administrator is because it's a fake Google account," Bornert could be heard saying.

At the end of the video, Bornert says the male students on the list, "don't deserve girls."

The teacher has been placed on administrative leave until further notice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhigh schoolteacherbig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News