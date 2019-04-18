Colorado teacher placed on leave after allegedly plotting to make 'blacklist' of male students

Students at a Colorado high school staged a walkout after a teacher apparently plotted to make a so-called "blacklist" of male students.Cell phone video shows Amelia Bornert as she appeared to be talking to a student who secretly filmed her.She talked about making a "blacklist of sorts" using Google Docs."There would be like a master administrator, no one would know who the administrator is because it's a fake Google account," Bornert could be heard saying.At the end of the video, Bornert says the male students on the list, "don't deserve girls."The teacher has been placed on administrative leave until further notice.