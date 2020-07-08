Christopher Columbus statues taken down in Trenton, Pennsauken

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6306527" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A concrete slab is all that is left to show where Pennsauken's Christopher Columbus statue once stood.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Christopher Columbus statues have been taken down in two New Jersey cities.The statue Christopher Columbus is no longer standing in the city of Trenton amid criticism over the explorer's controversial legacy.The city took down the statue Wednesday morning at the north end of Columbus Park.The statue has been wrapped in a tarp since it was vandalized three weeks ago.Mayor Reed Gusciora said Christopher Columbus was a controversial figure and is not representative of the ideals our nation was founded on.The statue will be placed in storage while a more fitting home is decided.The park will also be renamed.Full statement from Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora:A concrete slab is all that is left to show where Pennsauken's Columbus statue once stood.Crews removed the monument from Cooper River Park along North Park Drive Tuesday night.Camden County Freeholders announced plans last month to move the statue to a private location and replace it with new artwork.