Comedian's South Jersey quarantine video goes viral

trapped in the quarantine with your south jersey boyfriend pic.twitter.com/ecwjeSuxts — dom nero (@dominicknero) May 13, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pork roll, the Eagles, wooder ice, Tastykake and Action News. What more do you need to get through the quarantine?That's some of the supplies a South Jersey native highlighted in his now-viral social-distancing video.Dom Nero grew up in Haddon Township, New Jersey. His parents are from Philadelphia.The title of the video is "Trapped in quarantine with your South Jersey boyfriend."Dom worked with his brother, Vince, to come up with the parody of a stereotypical South Jersey guy-- and it is really resonating online.He is quarantining with his girlfriend, Maria, in Brooklyn.Sarah Bloomquist talked to them this afternoon."Hi Maria. Hello. So yea, I asked Maria to help me shoot this video and she obliged. Thankfully. And Vince and I had been throwing out these ideas for awhile writing out these little references. We had to get Cherry Hill Nissan in there. We had to get the Action News theme song. I did have a clip of me watching Jim Gardner clips on YouTube, but unfortunately, it did not make the cut," said Dom."You probably regret that now that you're going to be on Action News, right?" said Sarah."Yea, haha" said Dom.You can watch the whole video, below.