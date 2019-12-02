Society

Comedian goes viral for toddler bedtime routine video

It's a video that many parents can relate to.

In the moment, it may seem far from funny, but one comedian's take on the lengths kids will go to delay bedtime is very funny.



Shaun Johnson's "why-are-you-out-of-bed" video is resonating around the internet, and it's not hard to see why.



Johnson tells Action News he doesn't have kids, but that his nieces and nephews provide "plenty of inspiration".

The nightly bed time routine, as seen through the eyes of a comedian.

Maybe next time this happens in your house, perhaps even tonight, instead of getting mad, you will think of this and laugh.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyutahfunny videoparentingcomediantoddlerbig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom charged with murder in hanging deaths of 2 children in Berks Co.
AccuWeather: Some Snow Showers Overnight; Strong Winds Tuesday
Students, faculty remember teen fatally shot in North Philadelphia
Jimmy Carter hospitalized with urinary tract infection
Chester Co. man arrested with gun at Philadelphia Int'l Airport
Bear on the loose for several days spotted in Delaware County
Show More
Driver killed after pulling into path of oncoming car
Security experts offer tips for Cyber Monday shopping
Officer shoots armed student at Wisconsin high school
Girl, 15, found safe after reported abduction
Evacuation slide falls from Delta jet, lands in Boston homeowner's yard
More TOP STORIES News