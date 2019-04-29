Society

Rear Adm. John Ring fired from Guantanamo Bay prison for 'loss of confidence in his ability to command'

Military officials say the commander of the task force that runs the prison at Guantanamo Bay has been fired.

WASHINGTON -- Military officials say the commander of the task force that runs the prison at the U.S. Naval Station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has been fired for a "loss of confidence in his ability to command."

A statement from U.S. Southern Command says Navy Rear Adm. John Ring was relieved of duty Saturday. The facility's deputy commander, Army Brig. Gen. John Hussey, has been designated the acting commander.

The commander of Southern Command, Navy Adm. Craig Faller, relieved Ring. The statement says the change in leadership "will not interrupt the safe, humane, legal care and custody provided to the detainee population at GTMO."

About 40 prisoners are being held at the facility. At its peak, in mid-2003, it held nearly 700.

