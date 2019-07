Communities nationwide taking part in prescription take-back event

It's time to clean out your medicine cabinet.Communities nationwide are holding a prescription take-back event.Mercer County residents can dispose of unused and expired pills at the Mercer County Administration building in Trenton.The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.Keep in mind, Hypodermic needles and liquid solutions will not be accepted.A full list of locations taking part in the event can be found here