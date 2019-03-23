Society

Community in uproar over possibly losing Little League field in Chester Co.

Chester County, Pa. (WPVI) -- A community in Chester County is in an uproar Saturday night over upcoming construction on the Mariner East Pipeline Project.

They are upset that work on the pipeline will force the closure of a Little League field.

That work was originally scheduled for July but has been bumped up to April which is during the Exton Little League's season.

The league says it learned about the change in plans Friday, leaving them little time to find a solution.

"It was extremely unfair for them to blindside this is not the way to win over community support I understand the need for the pipeline but from a timing perspective it's a shame," said Anna Halle, Exton Little League.

Sunoco released a statement saying:
"It has been communicating with the landlord of the field about the updated schedule."

The company also said it will find a place for the league to play while the work is happening, and will rebuild the facilities once construction is complete.
