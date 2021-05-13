Society

Philadelphia community rallies to stop gun violence, hate against Asians

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Community rallies to stop gun violence, hate against Asians

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Residents rallied in Philadelphia Wednesday night to stop violence city-wide, specifically calling to end the hate against Asian Americans and the surging gun violence that's gripping city streets.

"It makes me feel great. We have to be united," said Hee-jung Park.

"It's emotional and impactful," said Mia Gold looking out at the diverse crowd. "Just seeing young kids out here, multigenerational elders, people our age, people from all walks of life caring about the community.'"



"This is everyone's problem. It's not just one community," said Dorothy Johnson-Speight, from Mothers In Charge.

Community activists took to the stage, along with Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and our own Nydia Han, both calling for peace and unity.

In the city, reports of Anti-Asian hate have tripled between 2019 and 2020, and concurrently the city's murder rate is up almost 40% from this time last year.



When asked if he felt safe, Daedrian Johnson said, "Sometimes I don't. Sometimes it feels a little dangerous."

"I think we're all facing the same problems in the city. Gun violence, murder, violent crime, hatred," said Councilmember David Oh. "For those who don't know, this is an opportunity to learn about each other and find ways to work together."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiahate crimeasian americancommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AAA urges people not to 'panic buy' gasoline
Delaware Valley starts vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds
Philadelphia Eagles announce 2021 schedule
Couple retires from hospital together after decades of service
NJ woman with dementia still missing 2 years later
Eagles draft pick fulfills promise made to dying brother
8 people injured after car hits dining area in Northern Liberties
Show More
West Chester police investigating 2 sex assaults
Local university cancels some debt for struggling students
3 injured after tractor-trailer, 5 cars crash on Pa. Turnpike
Quadruple shooting leaves 1 dead in Philadelphia
Phillies rally off Nats closer Hand, collect 5-2 win in 10th
More TOP STORIES News