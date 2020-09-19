Community reflects on the legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In a symbol of great honor, the flags are slowly lowered to half-staff outside of the capitol building in Washington, D.C. Friday.This as word comes that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has lost her battle with cancer.It was just on Thursday, Ginsburg was honored with this year's Liberty Medal at The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.Presenting her with its highest award, having had an impact on many people, of all ages.For more than 27 years, she served on the supreme court.She made an impact on so many, including Katherine Kane, who is a student at Villanova University."Her entire life, people were just always putting her down and she just kinda blocked them out and just kept doing her thing," said Kane. "And it shows that's what women should do."Denver Miller of Old City said, "She's been a solid contributor and a solid piece of our country."But those Actions News spoke with wonder how she'll be replaced on the court.Some say Ginsburg's replacement should be made after the election."Obama wasn't able to get his nomination. And so we're wondering if the hypocrisy will happen and the senate will actually pass a justice before this election," said Jessie Bricker of New York City.Others say it shouldn't get political.Friday, senate majority Mitch McConnell released a statement, saying the Nation will mourn Ginsburg's loss.McConnell also stated President Trump's nominee, will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.