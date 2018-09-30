U.S. & WORLD

Company announces development of biodegradable straws

Company announces development of biodegradable straws. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on September 30, 2018.

Danimer Scientific says it's developing straws made from biodegradable materials.

It's made with "plastic polyhydroxy alkanoate" otherwise known as PHA.

The plastic resin in the material is made with canola oil, which makes it marine biodegradable.

Danimar Scientific says this makes the straw a natural food source for soil bacteria.

That means it will vanish just two or three months in the ground.

The company plans to have it available commercially by late next year.

