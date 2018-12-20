U.S. & WORLD

Company releases worst Christmas candy list

Company releases worst Christmas candy list.

Christmas time is the time for some sweet holiday treats, and this year, candy sales are expected to rise over $2 billion!

However, not all Christmas candy is guaranteed to satisfy that sweet tooth.
CandyStore.com has revealed their list of the top worst Christmas candy.

The data comes from a survey conducted with over 13,000 of their customers.

The results may be shocking to some, but it seems that a large majority of those who took the survey agreed.

The results are as follows:

10. Old-Fashioned Hard Candy Mix
9. Ribbon Candy
8. Non-Peppermint Candy Canes
7. White Peppermint M&Ms
6. Lifesaver Storybooks
5. Cherry Cordials
4. Peppermint Bark
3. Peeps
2. Reindeer Corn
1. Christmas Nougat Candy

