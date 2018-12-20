Company releases worst Christmas candy list.

Christmas time is the time for some sweet holiday treats, and this year, candy sales are expected to rise over $2 billion!
However, not all Christmas candy is guaranteed to satisfy that sweet tooth.
CandyStore.com has revealed their list of the top worst Christmas candy.
The data comes from a survey conducted with over 13,000 of their customers.
The results may be shocking to some, but it seems that a large majority of those who took the survey agreed.
The results are as follows:
10. Old-Fashioned Hard Candy Mix
9. Ribbon Candy
8. Non-Peppermint Candy Canes
7. White Peppermint M&Ms
6. Lifesaver Storybooks
5. Cherry Cordials
4. Peppermint Bark
3. Peeps
2. Reindeer Corn
1. Christmas Nougat Candy
societyu.s. & worldholidaycandy
