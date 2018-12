Company releases worst Christmas candy list.

Christmas time is the time for some sweet holiday treats, and this year, candy sales are expected to rise over $2 billion!However, not all Christmas candy is guaranteed to satisfy that sweet tooth. CandyStore.com has revealed their list of the top worst Christmas candy.The data comes from a survey conducted with over 13,000 of their customers.The results may be shocking to some, but it seems that a large majority of those who took the survey agreed.The results are as follows:Old-Fashioned Hard Candy MixRibbon CandyNon-Peppermint Candy CanesWhite Peppermint M&MsLifesaver StorybooksCherry CordialsPeppermint BarkPeepsReindeer CornChristmas Nougat Candy------