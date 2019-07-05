Party on the Parkway ends with spectacular fireworks display

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5379072" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Party on the Parkway goes on despite heat, some showers. Watch the report from Annie McCormick on Action News at 6 p.m. on July 4, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fireworks exploded high above the Art Museum during the spectacular finale of Thursday's July 4th concert on the Parkway.Dark clouds and bursts of rain did not keep people away from Wawa Welcome America's "Party on the Parkway" hours before the concert with headliners Jennifer Hudson and Meghan Trainor.Hudson opened the show and Trainor took the stage just before 9 p.m., the fireworks began just before 10 o'clock.Devoted fans picked their spots, arriving early and prepared like Linda Merritt of North Philadelphia."We packed things we like to eat: seafood, fruit, lots of water. An umbrella because we know it's going to rain," Merritt said.The heat and humidity made for a challenging day to navigate the historical sights of our nation's birthplace, but people persevered.Food trucks, selfie booths and musical acts entertained guests while misting stations kept them cool.Isiah Henry of Croydon put today's heat in perspective, saying, "It's pretty humid and warm today. But after dealing with the winter, the warm weather is nice. So, we can get used to this again."It's estimated that the number of attendees was in the hundreds.Ben Riddick and Victoria Battles of Chestnut Hill checked out the crowd."It's a good amount of people, they're having fun," said Riddick.Battles compared the crowds to other summer music festivals she has attended."I definitely don't think it's too crowded 'cause I mean I come to festivals and I like to come to festivals in the summer time," she said.