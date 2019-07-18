Conshohocken Borough officers honored for saving baby's life

CONSHOHOCKEN BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two officers are being hailed as heroes for saving a baby's life.
Conshochoken Borough officers Joseph Glasgow and Xavier Perez were recognized Wednesday evening.
On July 4, they responded to a call of an infant not breathing. They began CPR on the two-month-old baby girl who was in cardiac arrest.
By the time medics arrived, she was breathing once again.
Glasgow and Perez were presented with the Life Saving Award.
