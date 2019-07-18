Society

Conshohocken officers honored for saving baby's life

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two Montgomery County police officers are being hailed as heroes for saving a baby's life.

Conshohocken officers Joseph Glasgow and Xavier Perez were recognized Wednesday evening.

On July 4, they responded to a call of an infant not breathing.

They began CPR on the two-month-old baby girl who was in cardiac arrest.

By the time medics arrived, she was breathing once again.

Glasgow and Perez were presented with the Life Saving Award.
