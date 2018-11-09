U.S. & WORLD

Controversial campaign looks to add those with Down Syndrome to endangered species list

EMBED </>More Videos

Controversial campaign looks to add those with Down Syndrome to endangered species list. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on November 9, 2018.

A controversial new ad campaign is being called everything from genius and darkly brilliant to weird and upsetting.

The Canadian Down Syndrome Society is asking the government to add people with Down Syndrome to the global endangered species list.

The organization believes they are very much endangered, and the goal is to protect their rights.

The society says more than 65-percent of people with developmental disabilities are out of the workforce, and many live in poverty.

They have answered a lot of criticism on Twitter, as some people have accused them of comparing people to animals.

The organization responded, "We are not, for even one moment, suggesting that people with Down Syndrome are anything other than human. We're communicating that just as many support endangered animals, this community needs attention and support too."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worlddown syndromeendangered speciesbig talkers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Racist post costs firefighter his job
Parents charged with breaking infant son's ribs, fracturing skull
Southern California fires force evacuation of Malibu
Dad charged after crash kills his 8-year-old son
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Racist post costs firefighter his job
Rockefeller Christmas tree cut down, ready to head to Midtown
Students celebrate veterans with breakfast
Large sinkhole swallows portion of North Philly street
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect in shooting of Philly cop identified; held on $3.3 million bail
Police ID teen killed in S. Philadelphia triple shooting
Cecily Tynan's Winter Weather Outlook
Husband does Mummers' strut in show of love at wife's funeral
Sears, Kmart closing 40 more stores including Philly location
Southern California fires force evacuation of Malibu
Racist post costs firefighter his job
Michelle Obama opens up about miscarriage, going through IVF in memoir
Show More
2 injured in fiery crash on Kelly Drive at Boathouse Row
Parents charged with breaking infant son's ribs, fracturing skull
After California mass shooting, experts say prepare yourself
Dad charged after crash kills his 8-year-old son
1 dead, 2 injured in Valley Township crash
More News