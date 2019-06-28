Washington Township's 'Cops & Bobbers' event teaching lessons in fishing, life

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- You've probably heard the old saying, 'Give a person a fish, feed them for day.' But who would have guessed teaching could be as much fun.That was the case Thursday evening at Washington Township Police headquarters where little Gino Musallam was ready to catch a whale of a fish. At least that's what it seems he meant."I'm also going to catch a big fish that's as large as a whale. One-hundred-feet," he said with his rod in hand.He wasn't alone. He and everyone there was aiming for the catch of the day during the third annual "Cops & Bobbers" event at the station.Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik says one of this officers suggested the idea a few years ago when the agency's new mission became "community caretaking.""It's a mentoring program where we teach kids how to fish," he said. "We try and connect with them and mentor them just attach to the kids at an early age," he added.Thanks to its popularity and community support, it appears the event may become an annual one.Parents there said the outing is more than just fishing, there are also many life lessons taught. Like family, sharing and community."Chief Gurcsik and his team of officers have really, really improved such a community feel here. It's so nice to see," said parent Laura Gore.In the case of the Molavi family, a lesson in laughing in oneself.Which is exactly what happened after dad, Dari, let his daughter, Leah's nine and half inch bass slip from his hands and onto the ground."It got away from us but we got him measured and checked in. So we're all set we're going to go get another one!" Molavi said.There's also a lesson in rewards because the catch of the day takes home a new bike and trophy.