Countdown to the royal wedding

The countdown is on to the Royal Wedding this Saturday. Millions will be tuning in to watch as Britain's Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle tie the knot.Shirleen Allicott from our sister station WABC has a front row to the festivities.The joyous festivities have not been without controversy.He's stolen the headlines from his daughter during her wedding week.Thomas Markle is undergoing emergency surgery and will not be able to walk Meghan down the aisle.The royal family is rallying around her.In terms of members of the royal family, there was nothing but support for Meghan and understanding for what has been a really difficult time.ABC News Royal Contributor Omid Scobie points out the bad timing."It's a shame that the final week before the wedding has this cloud hanging over it with the news of her father, tabloid controversy speaking to TMZ, dealing with paps, these are things a bride to be - a royal bride to be should not be thinking about," Scobie said.But it's not just about the controversy. The palace released new details Wednesday about the ceremony, including bridesmaids and page boys.Princess Charlotte and Prince George will, of course, be among them.ABC News Royal Contributor Victoria Murphy said, "It's really lovely because they've chosen the children of both of their friends. The bridal party is very equally split between people on his side and people on her side."Rounding out the wedding party, we know Prince William will be best man, and Meghan decided not to choose a maid of honor, not wanting to have to decide among her friends.------