Couple charged $600k after removing tree from their property

A judge has ordered a Northern California couple to pay close to $600,000 for uprooting a 200-year-old tree on their property.The tree was located on a part of their property that was protected under a conservation easement.Peter and Toni Thompson moved it to another home they built adjacent to their property.The tree, two others they removed and a dozen others along a path they bulldozed all died.The judge said the couple demonstrated arrogance and disregard over the terms of the easement.After the ruling, the couple decided to sell their estate for about $8.5 million.They're seeking a new trial.