Chadds Ford couple says they were racially profiled during traffic stop

CHADDS FORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- He is a senior executive with pharmaceutical giant, Astra Zeneca, and has most recently worked in Britain and South Africa. But now he and his family have returned to Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania where he built his home in 2007.But the evening of July 7 turned into a nightmare for the Gillespie family."It was just a terrifying experience, it was embarrassing, it was just humiliating," said 52-year-old Rodney Gillespie.Rodney described the ordeal, he and his 52-year-old wife, Angela, and 17-year-old daughter allegedly went through at the hands of Pennsylvania State Police.It was back on July 8 at 12:30 a.m. that they were returning to their Chadds Ford home from a family gathering in New Jersey. Gillespie was pulling up to his upscale neighborhood onto Atwater Road off Webb Road when he noticed flashing blue and red police lights behind him. But because the road was too narrow to pull over, he decided to drive slowly up to his home and see why he was being pulled over. But what he says happened next, at the hands of 23-year-old Trooper Christopher Johnson, who'd been on the job about two months, was out of a horror movie. The trooper shouting a barrage of questions at him."He said, 'Why didn't you stop?' And I told him I was scared. I was afraid as a black man, it was unsafe and I did not want to get shot. And he said something to the effect, 'Don't give me that,'" Gillespie quoted the trooper as saying.The next thing you know, the trooper, who is white, pulled him out of the car and handcuffed him as three other troopers would soon arrive shouting a barrage of more questions as Gillespie calmly tried to explain that he lived here.Angela Gillespie says she was listening to all of this."Sitting there with my hands up, lights on, I say, 'Oh my God.' So I was too afraid to bend down and get my phone out of my purse, it was underneath my lap. I didn't want to move, I was afraid that I wouldn't live," she said.Ultimately, the troopers confirmed that the couple and their 17-year-old daughter did in fact live at the home after 10 minutes. They un-handcuffed Rodney, but Trooper Johnson then wrote him a $142 ticket for crossing a yellow line as he tried to turn off Webb Road onto Atwater Road and a $102 ticket for not stopping right away. But that still did not explain why Johnson was following them from Baltimore Pike near Harvey Road."I wanted to know why they stopped us and he said to me that they stopped us due to elevated break-ins in the area," Ms. Gillespie said they were told.The Gillespies believed they were racially profiled."It was just driving while black, unfortunately. It's unfortunate that it's still occurring in this day and age," said Rodney Gillespie."You know, it's a black man driving in a very nice neighborhood in a very nice area and there are a lot of assumptions made," said Ms. Gillespie.The Gillespie's filed a complaint with state police who say they are investigating the matter.Mr. Gillespie said, "I have a nephew who is a police officer in New Jersey. We have friends who are police officers for the State of New Jersey, so we have a lot of respect for what they do and the difficulty of their job, but just like anything else, they need to be properly trained."We left several voice messages with a number of state police spokespeople and sent several emails, but have not heard back.The NAACP representative for this area, Rev. Kyle Boyer, says they are also looking into the matter.