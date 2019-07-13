u.s. & world

Couple ties the knot as Hurricane Barry approaches Gulf Coast

MORGAN CITY, La. -- Hurricane Barry threw a wrench into many Louisianians' plans, but one couple wouldn't let the looming storm get in the way of their wedding.

The couple decided to go ahead with their Friday ceremony in Morgan City, saying that canceling the wedding was not an option because a wedding during a hurricane is a family tradition of sorts.

Bride Maria Templet told KATC-TV that her grandparents were married in a hurricane nearly 70 years ago: "We just said we'll have faith and go with it."

The groom, Jean Paul, said the hurricane brought an extra dose of luck to their wedding.

"You wet a knot, it gets tighter...and they say rain on a wedding day is good luck. Well, we got a hurricane," he said. "You don't cancel a marriage. You don't cancel a wedding under any condition."

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday advisory that Barry had reached maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, with higher gusts.

Hurricane-force winds were measured some 45 miles (75 km) to the east of the storm's center, which was located 40 miles south of Lafayette, Louisiana. It was moving northwest at 6 mph.

Weather forecasters said a hurricane warning is in effect for Intracoastal City to Grand Isle. Such a warning means that hurricane conditions are expected within the warning area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED STORIES
Airlines waive rebooking fees ahead of Tropical Storm Barry
2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season: This year's storm name list
Decade later, victims recall destruction left by Katrina
Resident forced to flee to Houston during Katrina returns to New Orleans
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylouisianau.s. & worldweddinghurricanesevere weather
U.S. & WORLD
Barry upgraded to Category 1 hurricane
PHOTOS: Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Barry
California girl says iPhone caught fire
Florida mom faces felony for licking prank in doctor's office
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barry upgraded to Category 1 hurricane
Police ID pregnant woman, 9-year-old son killed in flash flooding
Man climbs to top of blast furnace at Bethlehem SteelStacks
Married couple attacked inside their Spring Garden apartment
Police: Driver hit pedestrians, SUV outside Thomas Jefferson Hospital
Car thief dies after being beaten by crowd: Police
Flames shoot up from manhole in Old City
Show More
National French Fry Day freebies and deals
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Hot
2 shot in car in Easton, Pa.
Man critically injured in Wilmington shooting
Demonstrators decry U.S. immigration detention camps
More TOP STORIES News