Couples tie the knot at Philadelphia's iconic LOVE Park for Valentine's Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Valentine's Day is a lovely day to get married and what better location than at LOVE Park in Center City, Philadelphia.Three lucky couples tied the knot at the iconic spot Friday morning.Radio hosts from Power 99 FM's "Rise & Grind Morning show" officiated the ceremonies.The now-married couples were selected to profess their love through an online contest.Speaking of LOVE Park, do you know the surprising history behind its world famous sculpture?It involves a well-known actor's father, an innovative artist, a 76ers owner and a whole lot of Brotherly Love.To read the full story behind the history of one of Philly's most beloved sites, CLICK HERE.