Society

Upper Darby quarantines entire sanitation department after COVID-19 outbreak

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A COVID-19 outbreak within the sanitation division has forced officials in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to quarantine the entire department.

"Due to a recent outbreak in the sanitation division, and in accordance with the guidance from the governor and the CDC, we've made the joint decision to quarantine the entire sanitation division for two weeks," said Mayor Barbarann Keffer.

Keffer say regular trash pick-up will resume with a new schedule on Monday, August 24.

"The decision was not made lightly, but it was made in the best interest of our township workforce and our township residents. It is very important that everyone understand that the health and safety of our township employees and residents is our primary concern," added Keffer.

Keffer says the township is working on a contingency plan for trash collection during the quarantine. Those details will be announced on Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydelaware countyrecyclingtrashcoronavirussanitation workercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wolf recommends K-12 youth sports in Pa. be postponed until 2021
Man in elevator falls 10 floors after cable snaps: Police
I-676 reopens after barges removed from under bridge
3 men charged with murder in shooting death of 7-year-old
High school sports in Delaware delayed until December
Stimulus bill talks: What you need to know
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch
Show More
'This is not normal:' Girl, 6, shot after being caught in Philly gunfire
Simmons out with knee injury, seeking treatment options
Man beaten, robbed of $200K life savings outside bank
4 heroes sucked into drainage pipe during Isaias rescue
NY attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
More TOP STORIES News