Upper Darby quarantines entire sanitation department after COVID-19 outbreak

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A COVID-19 outbreak within the sanitation division has forced officials in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to quarantine the entire department."Due to a recent outbreak in the sanitation division, and in accordance with the guidance from the governor and the CDC, we've made the joint decision to quarantine the entire sanitation division for two weeks," said Mayor Barbarann Keffer.Keffer say regular trash pick-up will resume with a new schedule on Monday, August 24."The decision was not made lightly, but it was made in the best interest of our township workforce and our township residents. It is very important that everyone understand that the health and safety of our township employees and residents is our primary concern," added Keffer.Keffer says the township is working on a contingency plan for trash collection during the quarantine. Those details will be announced on Monday.