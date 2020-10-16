Society

Crews begin to dismantle Philadelphia encampment after leaders reach deal with city

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News was on scene Friday morning as heavy machinery descended on what will soon be the former site of the homeless encampment along the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.

Police also escorted crews to clear trash from a baseball field in the park.

"It's a really sensitive situation," said Jennifer Bennetech of OccupyPHA, which has spoken out on behalf of the encampment in negotiations with the city. "People want to get the houses people are proud of what they've accomplished by being out here all summer, but people are also afraid."

One of the encampment's demands was to give the people living there housing by turning over abandoned buildings. Philadelphia has agreed to do that by signing over 50 properties to a land trust established by the encampment.

They aim to turn the buildings into permanent housing. Under the agreement, everyone should be moved out of the encampment by the end of the week. Mayor Jim Kenny says the park will then be fully restored.

"It was an issue. I think they got their point across," said area resident Keith Leitner.

Some residents in the area are ready to see the encampment come to a close.

"I'm glad to see it resolved in a positive manner," Leitner said.

"I've seen a lot worse stuff happen in that park than just people living in tents," said area resident Jashan Nirmul.

City officials said they will have staff on-site Saturday to help people to connect to housing resources.
