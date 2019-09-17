Society

Custodian comforts Texas 4th grader with autism who had rough morning

ALVIN, Texas (WPVI) -- A photograph of a Texas elementary school student being comforted by a staff member is gaining a lot of attention on social media because of the powerful display of kindness.

Hollie Bellew-Shaw says her daughter Kenlee has autism and the noise of the cafeteria was bothering her, causing her to have a rough morning.

She says Kenlee laid on the stage at Melba Passmore Elementary School and covered her head with a blanket to shield herself from the noise.



Soon enough, Kenlee's favorite custodian, Mrs. Esther, was there to comfort her.

Hollie said Mrs. Esther got on the floor with Kenlee and held her.

"Kenlee adores Mrs. Esther," Hollie shared. "She always greets my daughter with kind words and a hug, which is so special to her."

Hollie said her daughter has had a special bond with Mrs. Esther for about three years and that she holds a special place in both of their hearts.

She said anytime Kenlee sees the custodian, she runs up to her and gives her a big hug.

"This goes to show you that a kind word, a hug, and a little compassion are all it takes to make a huge difference in a child's life," Alvin ISD said of the sweet moment in a Facebook post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalvinautismu.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MISSING GIRL: Bridgeton police searching city park for 5-year-old girl
'I can lose my house': Vape shop owner worried over possible ban
TV production causing parking problems in Old City
Police K-9 honored in retirement
AccuWeather: Beautiful stretch of weather starts today
3 masked armed robbers targeting Wawa stores in Delaware Co.
Restaurant turns over profits to support local students
Show More
Pa. man, son capture video of massive whale off Sea Isle City
Legal guardian charged after toddler dies in hot car in NJ
'Dog the Bounty Hunter' under doctor's care after medical incident
Delaware man arrested for shooting puppy: Police
Jury acquits officer seen pummeling innocent man in video
More TOP STORIES News