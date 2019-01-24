CVS announces 'Beauty Mark' campaign, will warn shoppers of edited images

The beauty department at CVS is getting a makeover, or shall we say a makeunder.Starting today, the chain will start telling shoppers if the models used to advertise products have been photoshopped.Not only is CVS ditching digitally altered photos for their own skincare and beauty products, but they will now start placing watermarks on ads that airbrush their models.They say, as part of the new effort, 70 percent of beauty images in their stores will be Beauty Mark compliant, meaning they won't be retouched or they will be labeled as altered.They hope to have 100 percent of the ads labeled or free of airbrushing by 2020.CVS says the goal is to change beauty standards and put an end to unrealistic body images.------