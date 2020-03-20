Dad practices ballet with daughter after dance class gets canceled

LANDSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A daddy, daughter duo are making the best of being stuck at home by practicing ballet together.Grandpa Chuck who lives in Landsdale is a proud grandparent and sent Action News this video.All of 7-year-old Cora's extracurricular activities including dance class were canceled in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.Classes for the second-grader have been canceled.During the day she does her school work and when Dad, James Favata gets home, he has been pitching in to keep fueling her passion for dance.