Dad practices ballet with daughter after dance class gets canceled

LANDSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A daddy, daughter duo are making the best of being stuck at home by practicing ballet together.
Grandpa Chuck who lives in Landsdale is a proud grandparent and sent Action News this video.
All of 7-year-old Cora's extracurricular activities including dance class were canceled in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Classes for the second-grader have been canceled.
During the day she does her school work and when Dad, James Favata gets home, he has been pitching in to keep fueling her passion for dance.
